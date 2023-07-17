D4 | Staff of Lam Esen | Diablo 4 Database

|
Staff of Lam Esen
Unique Staff
750 Item Power
1,711 Damage Per Second
+9.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
Lucky Hit: Up to a 5% Chance to Restore +[4.5 – 8.0]% Primary Resource
+[9.5 – 13.0]% Damage to Close Enemies
+[13.0 – 20.0]% Damage to Injured Enemies
+[4.5 – 8.0]% Lightning Damage
Charged Bolts pierce, but deal x[25 – 35]% less damage.
“Also known as the Greatstaff of the Old Religion, this powerful relic is one of only a small handful of Skatsimi artifacts that have survived to this day.” – Barrett’s Book of Implements
Updated June 27, 2023: Patch 1.0.3 – “Damage Reduction reduced from 40-30% to 35-25%”
Staff of Lam Esen is a Unique Item in Diablo 4. It can be found as a very rare drop in Nightmare difficulty and higher.
Class Restrictions
Staff of Lam Esen can be equipped by these classes: Sorcerer
Staff of Lam Esen Stats At Different Item Power Levels
In Diablo 4, the strength of items is determined by the Item Power which is indicated in the tooltip. The range of values for Staff of Lam Esen attributes increase at set intervals outlined below.
|Affix
|0+
|150+
|340+
|460+
|625+
|725+
|+[X]% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
|[3]
|[4.5]
|[6]
|[9]
|[12.5]
|[17.5]
|+[X]% Lightning Damage
|[1-2]
|[2-4.5]
|[3-6]
|[4.5-8]
|[5-10]
|[7-14]
|+[X]% Damage to Close Enemies
|[2-3.5]
|[5-7.5]
|[7-10]
|[9.5-13.5]
|[11.5-16.5]
|[16.5-23.5]
|+[X]% Damage to Injured Enemies
|[2-5]
|[6.5-11.5]
|[9-15]
|[13-20]
|[15-25]
|[21-35]
|Lucky Hit: Up to a 5% Chance to Restore +[X]% Primary Resource
|[1-2]
|[2-4.5]
|[3-6]
|[4.5-8]
|[5-10]
|[7-14]