D4 | Staff of Lam Esen | Diablo 4 Database

Staff of Lam Esen

Unique Staff

750 Item Power

1,711 Damage Per Second

+9.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies

Lucky Hit: Up to a 5% Chance to Restore +[4.5 – 8.0]% Primary Resource

+[9.5 – 13.0]% Damage to Close Enemies

+[13.0 – 20.0]% Damage to Injured Enemies

+[4.5 – 8.0]% Lightning Damage

Charged Bolts pierce, but deal x[25 – 35]% less damage.

“Also known as the Greatstaff of the Old Religion, this powerful relic is one of only a small handful of Skatsimi artifacts that have survived to this day.” – Barrett’s Book of Implements