D4 | Strong Assault Elixir | Diablo 4 Database

Strong Assault Elixir Magic Elixir Increases Attack Speed by 13% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. You may only have one Elixir active at a time.

Strong Assault Elixir is a Magic Elixir in Diablo 4.

Where to Get Strong Assault Elixir

Strong Assault Elixir can be found as random loot from slain enemies and chests. It can also be crafted at the Alchemist NPC.

How To Craft Strong Assault Elixir

Players can craft Strong Assault Elixir at the Alchemist NPC with the following materials: