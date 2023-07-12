D4 | Strong Crushing Elixir | Diablo 4 Database

Strong Crushing Elixir Magic Elixir Increases Overpower damage by 40% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. You may only have one Elixir active at a time.

Strong Crushing Elixir is a Magic Elixir in Diablo 4.

Where to Get Strong Crushing Elixir

Strong Crushing Elixir can be found as random loot from slain enemies and chests. It can also be crafted at the Alchemist NPC.

How To Craft Strong Crushing Elixir

Players can craft Strong Crushing Elixir at the Alchemist NPC with the following materials: