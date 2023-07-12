D4 | Strong Precision Elixir | Diablo 4 Database

By

Barbarian
Rogue
Sorcerer
Necromancer
Druid
Strong Precision Elixir
Magic Elixir

Increases Critical Strike Chance by 4%, Critical Strike Damage by 25%, and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes.

You may only have one Elixir active at a time.

Strong Precision Elixir is a Magic Elixir in Diablo 4.

Where to Get Strong Precision Elixir

Strong Precision Elixir can be found as random loot from slain enemies and chests. It can also be crafted at the Alchemist NPC.

How To Craft Strong Precision Elixir

Players can craft Strong Precision Elixir at the Alchemist NPC with the following materials:

Material Quantity
Gallowvine 15
Blightshade 10
Paletongue 8
Grave Dust 5
Gold 2000

Leave a Reply