D4 | Strong Third Eye Elixir | Diablo 4 Database

Strong Third Eye Elixir Magic Elixir Increases Dodge by 7% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. You may only have one Elixir active at a time.

Strong Third Eye Elixir is a Magic Elixir in Diablo 4.

Where to Get Strong Third Eye Elixir

Strong Third Eye Elixir can be found as random loot from slain enemies and chests. It can also be crafted at the Alchemist NPC.

How To Craft Strong Third Eye Elixir

Players can craft Strong Third Eye Elixir at the Alchemist NPC with the following materials: