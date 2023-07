Transfusion Corpse & Macabre (2nd Cluster) Resources:

Cooldown (Seconds):

Lucky Hit Chance:

Blood Orbs also Heal your Minions for 20% of the amount. Damage

Necromancer

Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Transfusion Minion healing increased from 15/30/45% to 20/40/60%.”

Transfusion is a Necromancer skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Corpse & Macabre (2nd Cluster) Skills Node in the Necromancer skill tree.