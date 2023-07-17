D4 | Umbrous Aspect | Diablo 4 Database

UMBROUS DEFENSIVE ASPECT Legendary Aspect Lucky Hit: Critical Strikes with Marksman Skills have up to a [40 – 60] % chance to grant a free Dark Shroud shadow. Allowed Item Types: Helm

Chest Armor

Pants

Amulet (Power Increased by 50%)

Shield Rogue

Binds to Account on Pickup

Cannot Salvage

Updated June 27, 2023: Patch 1.0.3 – “Lucky Hit Chance to gain a Dark Shroud increased from 30-50% to 40-60%”

Umbrous Aspect is a Legendary Affix in Diablo 4 that has a chance to be found randomly on Legendary quality items. All Legendary Affixes share a table, meaning any Legendary item could have any of the Legendary affixes. Unique Items are the exception, they will always have a specific affix

Class Restrictions Umbrous Aspect can only be used by the Rogue class.

In Diablo 4, the strength of affixes are randomly generated within a range of values. This is shown in [parenthesis] in tooltip above. For many affixes, the values that will be chosen are often either the minimum or the maximum of the range shown, but can also be set in specific increments (ex. 1%, 5%, etc.)

Where To Get Umbrous Aspect Affix in Diablo 4

Umbrous Aspect can only be found as a random drop on any Legendary Item in the game. Since there is no Codex of Power entry for Umbrous Aspect there is no objective that can be met to unlock it for perpetual usage to extract and imprint at the Occultist NPC.

