D4 | Upheaval | Barbarian Skill | Diablo 4

Upheaval
Core
Resources: Fury Cost: 40
Physical Damage
Requires a Two-Handed weapon
Barbarian
Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Furious Upheaval damage bonus per stack increased from 3% to 5%.
Upheaval is a Barbarian skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Core Skills Node in the Barbarian skill tree.
Upheaval Modifiers
Players can select upgrades to the Upheaval skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Enhanced Upheaval, which states: Upheaval has a 20% chance to Stun all enemies it damages for 2.5 seconds.
Enhanced Upheaval
Upheaval has a 20% chance to Stun all enemies it damages for 2.5 seconds.
The second modifier is a choice between two options, Violent Upheaval and Furious Upheaval, and only one can be chosen at a time.
Violent Upheaval
If Upheaval damages at least 2 enemies, you gain Berserking for 2 seconds, increased to 3 seconds if it damages at least 4 enemies.
Furious Upheaval
Dealing direct damage to an enemy with a Skill that is not Upheaval causes your next cast of Upheaval to deal x5% increased damage, stacking up to 10 times.
