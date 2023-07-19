D4 | Upheaval | Barbarian Skill | Diablo 4

Upheaval Core Resources: Fury Cost: 40

Cooldown (Seconds): None

Lucky Hit Chance: 20%

Tear into the ground with your weapon and fling debris forward, dealing 70% damage. Physical Damage

Requires a Two-Handed weapon

Barbarian

Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Furious Upheaval damage bonus per stack increased from 3% to 5%.

Upheaval is a Barbarian skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Core Skills Node in the Barbarian skill tree.

Upheaval Modifiers

Players can select upgrades to the Upheaval skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Enhanced Upheaval, which states: Upheaval has a 20% chance to Stun all enemies it damages for 2.5 seconds.

The second modifier is a choice between two options, Violent Upheaval and Furious Upheaval, and only one can be chosen at a time.