D4 | Weak Assault Elixir | Diablo 4 Database

Weak Assault Elixir Magic Elixir Increases Attack Speed by 7% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. You may only have one Elixir active at a time.

Weak Assault Elixir is a Magic Elixir in Diablo 4.

Where to Get Weak Assault Elixir

Weak Assault Elixir can be found as random loot from slain enemies and chests. It can also be crafted at the Alchemist NPC.

How To Craft Weak Assault Elixir

Players can craft Weak Assault Elixir at the Alchemist NPC with the following materials: