D4 | Weak Assault Elixir | Diablo 4 Database

|
Weak Assault Elixir
Magic Elixir
Increases Attack Speed by 7% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes.
You may only have one Elixir active at a time.
Weak Assault Elixir is a Magic Elixir in Diablo 4.
Where to Get Weak Assault Elixir
Weak Assault Elixir can be found as random loot from slain enemies and chests. It can also be crafted at the Alchemist NPC.
How To Craft Weak Assault Elixir
Players can craft Weak Assault Elixir at the Alchemist NPC with the following materials:
|Material
|Quantity
|Gallowvine
|12
|Lifesbane
|6
|Gold
|1000