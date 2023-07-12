D4 | Weak Elixir of Lightning Resistance | Diablo 4 Database

Weak Elixir of Lightning Resistance
Magic Elixir

Increases Lightning Resist by 15% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes.

You may only have one Elixir active at a time.

Weak Elixir of Lightning Resistance is a Magic Elixir in Diablo 4.

Where to Get Weak Elixir of Lightning Resistance

Weak Elixir of Lightning Resistance can be found as random loot from slain enemies and chests. It can also be crafted at the Alchemist NPC.

How To Craft Weak Elixir of Lightning Resistance

Players can craft Weak Elixir of Lightning Resistance at the Alchemist NPC with the following materials:

Material Quantity
Gallowvine 10
Reddamine 6
Gold 1000

