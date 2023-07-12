D4 | Weak Elixir of Poison Resistance | Diablo 4 Database

Weak Elixir of Poison Resistance Magic Elixir Increases Poison Resist by 15% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. You may only have one Elixir active at a time.

Weak Elixir of Poison Resistance is a Magic Elixir in Diablo 4.

Where to Get Weak Elixir of Poison Resistance

Weak Elixir of Poison Resistance can be found as random loot from slain enemies and chests. It can also be crafted at the Alchemist NPC.

How To Craft Weak Elixir of Poison Resistance

Players can craft Weak Elixir of Poison Resistance at the Alchemist NPC with the following materials: