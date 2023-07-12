D4 | Weak Elixir of Shadow Resistance | Diablo 4 Database

Weak Elixir of Shadow Resistance Magic Elixir Increases Shadow Resist by 15% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. You may only have one Elixir active at a time.

Weak Elixir of Shadow Resistance is a Magic Elixir in Diablo 4.

Where to Get Weak Elixir of Shadow Resistance

Weak Elixir of Shadow Resistance can be found as random loot from slain enemies and chests. It can also be crafted at the Alchemist NPC.

How To Craft Weak Elixir of Shadow Resistance

Players can craft Weak Elixir of Shadow Resistance at the Alchemist NPC with the following materials: