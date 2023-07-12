D4 | Weak Iron Barb Elixir | Diablo 4 Database

Weak Iron Barb Elixir Magic Elixir Increases Armor by 100, Thorns by 50, and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. You may only have one Elixir active at a time.

Weak Iron Barb Elixir is a Magic Elixir in Diablo 4.

Where to Get Weak Iron Barb Elixir

Weak Iron Barb Elixir can be found as random loot from slain enemies and chests. It can also be crafted at the Alchemist NPC.

How To Craft Weak Iron Barb Elixir

Players can craft Weak Iron Barb Elixir at the Alchemist NPC with the following materials: