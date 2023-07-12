D4 | Weak Precision Elixir | Diablo 4 Database

Weak Precision Elixir Magic Elixir Increases Critical Strike Chance by 2%, Critical Strike Damage by 15%, and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. You may only have one Elixir active at a time.

Weak Precision Elixir is a Magic Elixir in Diablo 4.

Where to Get Weak Precision Elixir

Weak Precision Elixir can be found as random loot from slain enemies and chests. It can also be crafted at the Alchemist NPC.

How To Craft Weak Precision Elixir

Players can craft Weak Precision Elixir at the Alchemist NPC with the following materials: