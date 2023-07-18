D4 | Wolves | Druid Skill | Diablo 4

|
Wolves
Companion
Resources:
Physical Damage
Druid
Updated June 27, 2023: Patch 1.0.3 – “Cooldown reduced from 14 to 11 seconds. Ferocious Wolfpack Lucky Hit chance increased from 10% to 40%.”
Wolves is a Druid skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Companion Skills Node in the Druid skill tree.
Wolves Modifiers
Players can select upgrades to the Wolves skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Enhanced Wolves, which states: Wolves deal 20% increased damage to Immobilized, Stunned, Slowed, or poisoned enemies.
Enhanced Wolves
Wolves deal 20% increased damage to Immobilized, Stunned, Slowed, or poisoned enemies.
The second modifier is a choice between two options, Ferocious Wolves and Brutal Wolves, and only one can be chosen at a time.
Ferocious Wolf Pack
Lucky Hit: Your Wolves’ attacks have up to a 40% chance to Fortify you for 5% Base Life.
Brutal Wolves
When you Critically Strike, your Wolves gain 20% Attack Speed for 3 seconds.
