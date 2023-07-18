D4 | Wolves | Druid Skill | Diablo 4

Wolves Companion Resources:

Cooldown (Seconds): 11

Lucky Hit Chance: 50%

Passive: Summon 2 wolf companions that bite enemies for 7% damage.

Active: Direct the wolves to focus an enemy, leaping to them and striking for 110% damage. Physical Damage

Druid

Updated June 27, 2023: Patch 1.0.3 – “Cooldown reduced from 14 to 11 seconds. Ferocious Wolfpack Lucky Hit chance increased from 10% to 40%.”



Wolves is a Druid skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Companion Skills Node in the Druid skill tree.

Wolves Modifiers

Players can select upgrades to the Wolves skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Enhanced Wolves, which states: Wolves deal 20% increased damage to Immobilized, Stunned, Slowed, or poisoned enemies.

The second modifier is a choice between two options, Ferocious Wolves and Brutal Wolves, and only one can be chosen at a time.