FF16 | Final Fantasy XVI Database

Welcome to the Final Fantasy XVI Database, where we have all skills, items, and other resources catalogued with detailed information. Each page will deliver the in-game tooltip, basic information about the entry such as cost, sell value, where to find it in the games menus, as well as other helpful information such as where to get the item and what it is used for.

This navigation menu is found at the top of every page and will provide quick links to each category of database topics, listing every entry of each type.

From Abilities, to Weapons, to Materials, we will be continuously updating this database as we discover new information. If you find an error on any of our database posts please leave a comment on the appropriate database page below and we will look into updating it promptly!

Final Fantasy 16 Guides