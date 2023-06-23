Behemoth Shackle: Material | FF16 Database

Behemoth Shackle

Material While it certainly hasn’t stopped kings and emperors throughout history from trying, every attempt to tame behemoths has invariably ended in tragic failure. Or rather, it had, until the Kingdom of Waloed discovered a means to influence the beast’s primitive mind in the form of an enchanted shackle that presumably works similarly to crystal fetters, but without impeding aetherial channeling. Used in crafting.

Behemoth Shackle is a Material in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16). When obtained, it can be found in the Items Menu under the Materials Tab

What is Behemoth Shackle used for in FF16?

The table below shows all the recipes, be it crafting or reinforcing that Behemoth Shackle is used as a material needed in creating the following items: