Briar Clam Shell: Material | FF16 Database

Material When cut and polished, the spiny, opaline shells of western Storm’s briar clam rival the luster of most gems. More importantly, however, when incorporated into armor, they can also provide nigh unmatched protection, being strong enough to turn aside an adamantine blade without suffering so much as a scratch. Used in crafting.

Briar Clam Shell is a Material in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16).

Where To Get Briar Clam Shell In FF16

Briar Clam Shell can be purchased from various Merchant’s, such as Charon’s Toll, for 30 Gil. Briar Clam Shell can also be found in the Rosaria region wilds.

What is Briar Clam Shell used for in FF16?

The table below shows all the recipes, be it crafting or reinforcing that Briar Clam Shell is used as a material needed in creating the following items: