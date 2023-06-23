Brightburn: Weapon | FF16 Database

Brightburn

Weapon 270 270 “Lingered there no warmth nor smoke. But in his light did burn both flesh and bone.” – Eikonomachy – Book of Days 2:18

Brightburn is a Weapon in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16). When obtained, it can be found in the Gear & Eikons Menu under the Weapons Tab

How To Craft Brightburn In FF16

Players can craft Brightburn by visiting the NPC Blackthorne. In the Black Hammer Craft menu, players need to supply the following ingredients to create the item.

Material Quantity Grindstone 1 Light Shard 1 Meteorite 4

What is Brightburn used for in FF16?

Players can also use this weapon to upgrade it into a stronger item. To see the other ingredients needed, and to see further upgrades, click the item below.