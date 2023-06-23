Clutchmine: Material | FF16 Database

Clutchmine

Material For centuries, these strange egg-shaped clusters of ore were ignored by Waloed’s pickmen, since Clutchmine is brittle, dull, and of little use in its own right. But when it was later discovered that the substance could be added to metals to increase their strength and hardness, it was mined to the point of exhaustion. Used in crafting.

Clutchmine is a Material in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16). When obtained, it can be found in the Items Menu under the Materials Tab

What is Clutchmine used for in FF16?

The table below shows all the recipes, be it crafting or reinforcing that Clutchmine is used as a material needed in creating the following items: