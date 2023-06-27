Comet Feather: Material | FF16 Database

Comet Feather

Material As truly red chocobos are rare, one might assume the same could be said of their feathers yet somehow they are found in nearly every market from market from Dalimi to Northreach… Contrary to what the merchants. hawking them would have you believe, however, the items on sale are more often than not the feathers of robins or even common hens.

Comet Feather is a Material in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16). When obtained, it can be found in the Items Menu under the Materials Tab.

Where To Get Comet Feather In FF16

Comet Feather is obtained after beating the Dread Comet Notorious Marks Hunt.

What is Comet Feather used for in FF16?

The table below shows all the recipes, be it crafting or reinforcing that Comet Feather is used as a material needed in creating the following items: