Dark Shard: Material | FF16 Database

Dark Shard

Material The power of the Eikon Odin made manifest. This shard of crystal is as black as a moonless night and can be heard to emit a soft hum when held to the ear. Used in crafting

Dark Shard is a Material in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16). When obtained, it can be found in the Items Menu under the Materials Tab.

Where To Get Dark Shard In FF16

Dark Shard can be found as loot from the enemy Barnabas.

What is Dark Shard used for in FF16?

The table below shows all the recipes, be it crafting or reinforcing that Dark Shard is used as a material needed in creating the following items: