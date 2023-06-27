Darksteel: Material | FF16 Database

Darksteel

Material Extremely similar to iron, yet darker, harder, and heavier. Whatever fell magicks Ultima employed in its creation, the metal has thus far proven impossible to reproduce. Used in crafting.

Darksteel is a Material in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16). When obtained, it can be found in the Items Menu under the Materials Tab.

Where To Get Darksteel In FF16

Darksteel can be obtained from either the Thanatos or Prince of Death Notorious Marks Hunts.

What is Darksteel used for in FF16?

The table below shows all the recipes, be it crafting or reinforcing that Darksteel is used as a material needed in creating the following items: