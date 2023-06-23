Electrum: Material | FF16 Database

Electrum

Material

Electrum is a Material in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16). When obtained, it can be found in the Items Menu under the Materials Tab

Where to Get Electrum in FF16

Electrum is given as the reward for defeating the Severian Notorious Mark (B-Rank). Using the Hunt Board in The Hideaway will send you in the right direction to hunt down this mark. It will be located in North Sorrowise. This is near Matha’s Rest in Rosaria.

To find exactly where the Severian Notorious Mark is, follow these steps:

Fast travel to the Martha’s Rest Obelisk Head west and use the lift downward to the marshes Once in the marshes, take the first right, it should be a path heading north Follow this path until you find a lump in the ground. When you interact with it, Severian will emerge.

What is Electrum used for in FF16?

The table below shows all the recipes, be it crafting or reinforcing that Electrum is used as a material needed in creating the following items: