FF16 | All Materials in Final Fantasy XVI

All Materials In Final Fantasy 16
Each item has a database page that goes into more detail such as what it is used for and where to obtain it. Click the item to go to that page.
|Item
|Description
|Amber
|Valuable. Can be traded for gil.
|Behemoth Shackle
|Used in crafting.
|Black Blood
|Valuable. Can be traded for gil.
|Bloody Hide
|Used in crafting.
|Bomb Ember
|Used in crafting.
|Bone Necklace
|Used in crafting.
|Briar Clam Shell
|Used in crafting.
|Clouded Eye
|Used in crafting.
|Clutchmine
|Used in crafting.
|Coeurl Whisker
|Used in crafting.
|Comet Feather
|Used in crafting.
|Dark Shard
|Used in crafting.
|Darksteel
|Used in crafting.
|Desert Rose
|Used in crafting.
|Dragon Talon
|Used in crafting.
|Earth Shard
|Used in crafting.
|Earthen Fury
|Used in crafting.
|Electrum
|Used in crafting.
|Empty Shard
|Used in crafting.
|Fallen Enigma
|Valuable. Can be traded for gil.
|Fallen Iron
|Used in crafting.
|Fire Shard
|Used in crafting.
|Flawless Frozen Tear
|Used in crafting.
|Flawless Meteorite
|Used in crafting.
|Frozen Tear
|Used in crafting.
|Gelatinous Mass
|Used in crafting.
|Gil Bug
|Valuable. Can be traded for gil.
|Gnarled Scale
|Used in crafting.
|Goblin Coin
|Valuable. Can be traded for gil.
|Grimalkin Hide
|Used in crafting.
|Ice Shard
|Used in crafting.
|Imperial Link
|Used in crafting.
|Iron Filings
|Used in crafting.
|Light Shard
|Used in crafting.
|Lightning Shard
|Used in crafting.
|Liquid Flame
|Used in crafting.
|Magicked Ash
|Used in crafting.
|Meteorite
|Used in crafting.
|Minotaur Mane
|Used in crafting.
|Morbol Flower
|Used in crafting.
|Orichalcum
|Used in crafting.
|Primitive Battlehorn
|Used in crafting.
|Sanguine Insignia
|Used in crafting.
|Scarletite
|Used in crafting.
|Sharp Fang
|Used in crafting.
|Stained Loincloth
|Used in crafting
|Steelsilk
|Used in crafting.
|Stone Tongue
|Used in crafting
|Utterance of Creation
|Used in crafting.
|Valley Madder
|Used in crafting.
|Whitewyrm Bone
|Used in crafting.
|Wind Shard
|Used in crafting.
|Wyrrite
|Used in crafting.