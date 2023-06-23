FF16 | Blackthorne “The Black Hammer” Location

Blackthorne is the blacksmith in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16) that you will use to craft and upgrade weapons and gear. You may find other shops in other towns along your journey within Final Fantasy 16, but Blackthorne will become a welcomed face as he provides you with many upgrade you so desperately need, including the best weapon in the game.

Blackthorne is located in “The Hideaway”, which you unlock fairly early into the campaign after the prologue leading up to the title screen. In this are you will find some side quests, the goods vendor Charon, along with the blacksmith off to the side at his own station.

Where Is Blackthorne, The Blacksmith in FF16?

Blackthorne can be found in The Hideaway, located at the Forge. If you are still unsure where this is, press the large middle white button on the PS5 controller to bring up the local map. This map will indicate where you are, and show you icons of various places of interest. On this map you can see the Forge, with the description “The Black Hammer”; head here to find Blackthorne and use his blacksmithing capabilities.