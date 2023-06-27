Fire Shard: Material | FF16 Database

Fire Shard

Material The power of the Eikon Ifrit made manifest. This shard of crystal is hot to the touch and can be heard to emit a soft hum when held to the ear. Used in crafting

Fire Shard is a Material in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16). When obtained, it can be found in the Items Menu under the Materials Tab.

Where To Get Fire Shard In FF16

Fire Shard can be found as loot dropped by the Infernal Eikon and Infernal Shadow. These are encountered during the main quest “Buried Memories”.

What is Fire Shard used for in FF16?

The table below shows all the recipes, be it crafting or reinforcing that Fire Shard is used as a material needed in creating the following items: