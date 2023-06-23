Flametongue: Weapon | FF16 Database

Flametongue

Weapon 180 180 “With a tongue of flame spake he the words of destruction.” – Eikonomachy – Book of Brin 17:10

Flametongue is a Weapon in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16). When obtained, it can be found in the Gear & Eikons Menu under the Weapons Tab

How To Craft Flametongue In FF16

Players can craft Flametongue by visiting the NPC Blackthorne. In the Black Hammer Craft menu, players need to supply the following ingredients to create the item.

Material Quantity Stormcry 1 Fire Shard 1 Meteorite 1

What is Flametongue used for in FF16?

Players can also use this weapon to upgrade it into a stronger item. To see the other ingredients needed, and to see further upgrades, click the item below.