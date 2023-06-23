Flawless Frozen Tear: Material | FF16 Database

Flawless Frozen Tear
Material
“And as she fought, she shed tears of ice, which shattered on the bloodstained earth below.” – A Dhalmekian soldier’s account of the Battle of Nysa, Year of the Realm 873
Used in crafting.
Flawless Frozen Tear is a Material in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16). When obtained, it can be found in the Items Menu under the Materials Tab
What is Flawless Frozen Tear used for in FF16?
The table below shows all the recipes, be it crafting or reinforcing that Flawless Frozen Tear is used as a material needed in creating the following items:
|Recipes that use Flawless Frozen Tear
|Iron Belt
|Broadsword
|Iron Bracers