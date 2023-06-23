Flawless Meteorite: Material | FF16 Database

Flawless Meteorite

Material Just as drops of molten iron fall from a smith’s oven to the floor to cool, so too do they fall from the celestial foundry where the gods forge their divine instruments of war…or so it is believed. We call these otherworldly outcastings ” meteorites. “ Used in crafting.

Flawless Meteorite is a Material in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16). When obtained, it can be found in the Items Menu under the Materials Tab

What is Flawless Meteorite used for in FF16?

