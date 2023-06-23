Frozen Tear: Material | FF16 Database

Frozen Tear

Material And as she fought, she shed tears of ice, which shattered on the bloodstained earth below.” – A Dhalmekian soldier’s account of the Battle of Nysa, Year of the Realm 873 Used in crafting.

Frozen Tear is a Material in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16). When obtained, it can be found in the Items Menu under the Materials Tab

What is Frozen Tear used for in FF16?

The table below shows all the recipes, be it crafting or reinforcing that Frozen Tear is used as a material needed in creating the following items: