Frozen Tear: Material | FF16 Database

Frozen Tear
Material
And as she fought, she shed tears of ice, which shattered on the bloodstained earth below.” – A Dhalmekian soldier’s account of the Battle of Nysa, Year of the Realm 873
Used in crafting.
Frozen Tear is a Material in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16). When obtained, it can be found in the Items Menu under the Materials Tab
What is Frozen Tear used for in FF16?
The table below shows all the recipes, be it crafting or reinforcing that Frozen Tear is used as a material needed in creating the following items:
|Recipes that use Frozen Tear
|Broadsword
|Iron Bracers