Gelatinous Mass: Material | FF16 Database

Gelatinous Mass

Material The wild flan excretes a sickly-sweet, viscous ooze that is meant to lure would-be predators into devouring it…at which time the powerful toxins within its flesh will paralyze the victim, allowing the flan to envelop and slowly dissolve it over a period of seventeen nights…up to seven of which the victim spends alive. Used in crafting.

Gelatinous Mass is a Material in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16). When obtained, it can be found in the Items Menu under the Materials Tab. It is used in the recipe to craft the Drakeslayer’s Bracelets, a powerful set of vambraces boasting 74 defense and 23 HP.

Where To Get Gelatinous Mass in FF16

Gelatinous Mass can be obtained by defeating the Flan Prince Notorious Mark. Visiting the Hunt Board within The Hideaway will give you the general location of the Flan Prince, by exploring the “Muddy Murder” on the hunt board.

Head out to Hawk’s Cry Cliff in Southern Rosaria. Steps to find Flan Prince are as follows:

Fast travel to Hawk’s Cry Obelisk Head north through the “chunky” part of the map. Stop just before it veers off further to the west. Go to the top right corner of this chunk of the map. Fight Notorious Mark Flan Prince

As a reward for defeating the mark, you will receive Gelatinous Mass, 12,000 Gil, and 30 renown.

What is Gelatinous Mass used for in FF16?

The table below shows all the recipes, be it crafting or reinforcing that Gelatinous Mass is used as a material needed in creating the following items: