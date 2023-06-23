Gotterdammerung: Weapon | FF16 Database

Gotterdammerung

Weapon 375 375 If Ragnarok was forged to mark the war of the gods, then Gotterdammerung—meaning “twilight of the gods”—was forged to mark the fall of those selfsame deities.

Gotterdammerung is a Weapon in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16). When obtained, it can be found in the Gear & Eikons Menu under the Weapons Tab.

This is the best weapon in the entire base game (before Ultima Weapon comes along in New Game Plus), boasting a huge 375 attack and stagger stat. After crafting the Gotterdammerung, you will also achieve the “Half Past Twilight” trophy, for all you trophy hunters out there!

How To Craft Gotterdammerung In FF16

Players can craft Gotterdammerung by visiting the NPC Blackthorne. You first will need to acquire the Gotterdammerung Design Draft. To obtain the design draft, you will first need to get “Ragnarok“. So here are the steps to actually get and craft the Gotterdammerung:

Complete the “Blacksmith’s Blues” questline, which will reward Ragnarok at the end of the 4th quest in the questline (IV). Head back to The Hideaway and find Blackthorne in his usual spot. Here he will craft Ragnarok for you. When he crafts Ragnarok, he will also give you the Gotterdammerung Design Draft. In the Black Hammer Craft menu, you will need to supply the following ingredients to create the item:

Material Quantity Ragnarok 1 Orichalcum 3 Darksteel 2 Primitive Battlehorn 1

For further specifics on where to find each item if you do not have them yet, click their name in the table above to bring you to their item page for further information.