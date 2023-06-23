Grindstone: Weapon | FF16 Database

Grindstone
Weapon
225 225
“And when he lifted his fists, beneath them was found naught but dust.‘ – Eikonomachy – Book of Barrows 7:30

Grindstone is a Weapon in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16). When obtained, it can be found in the Gear & Eikons Menu under the Weapons Tab

How To Craft Grindstone In FF16


Players can craft Grindstone by visiting the NPC Blackthorne. In the Black Hammer Craft menu, players need to supply the following ingredients to create the item.

Material Quantity
Levinbolt 1
Earth Shard 1
Meteorite 3

What is Grindstone used for in FF16?

Players can also use this weapon to upgrade it into a stronger item. To see the other ingredients needed, and to see further upgrades, click the item below.

Recipes that use Grindstone
Brightburn

