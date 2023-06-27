Ice Shard: Material | FF16 Database

Ice Shard

Material The power of the Eikon Shiva made manifest. This shard of crystal is cold to the touch and can be heard to emit a soft hum when held to the ear. Used in crafting

Ice Shard is a Material in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16). When obtained, it can be found in the Items Menu under the Materials Tab.

Where To Get Ice Shard In FF16

Ice Shard is rewarded from the following quests: Across the Narrow, Through the Maelstrom.

What is Ice Shard used for in FF16?

The table below shows all the recipes, be it crafting or reinforcing that Ice Shard is used as a material needed in creating the following items: