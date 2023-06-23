lcebrand: Weapon | FF16 Database

lcebrand

Weapon 300 300 Yet deep was frost‘s bite, leaving her fell mark upon their skins.” – Eikonomachy – Book of Glaciers 8:12

lcebrand is a Weapon in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16). When obtained, it can be found in the Gear & Eikons Menu under the Weapons Tab

How To Craft lcebrand In FF16

Players can craft lcebrand by visiting the NPC Blackthorne. In the Black Hammer Craft menu, players need to supply the following ingredients to create the item.

What is Icebrand used for in FF16?

Players can also use this weapon to upgrade it into a stronger item. To see the other ingredients needed, and to see further upgrades, click the item below.