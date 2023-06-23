lcebrand: Weapon | FF16 Database

lcebrand
Weapon
Yet deep was frost‘s bite, leaving her fell mark upon their skins.” – Eikonomachy – Book of Glaciers 8:12

lcebrand is a Weapon in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16). When obtained, it can be found in the Gear & Eikons Menu under the Weapons Tab

How To Craft lcebrand In FF16


Players can craft lcebrand by visiting the NPC Blackthorne. In the Black Hammer Craft menu, players need to supply the following ingredients to create the item.

Material Quantity
Brightburn 1
Ice Shard 1
Meteorite 6
Magicked Ash 200

What is Icebrand used for in FF16?

Players can also use this weapon to upgrade it into a stronger item. To see the other ingredients needed, and to see further upgrades, click the item below.

Recipes that use Icebrand
Everdark

