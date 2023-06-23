Levinbolt: Weapon | FF16 Database

Levinbolt

Weapon 195 195 From heaven on high, far did his bolt fall for 😮 deliver justice.” – Eikonomachy – Book of Levin 4:20

Levinbolt is a Weapon in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16). When obtained, it can be found in the Gear & Eikons Menu under the Weapons Tab

How To Craft Levinbolt In FF16

Players can craft Levinbolt by visiting the NPC Blackthorne. In the Black Hammer Craft menu, players need to supply the following ingredients to create the item.

Material Quantity Flametongue 1 Lightning Shard 1 Meteorite 2

What is Levinbolt used for in FF16?

Players can also use this weapon to upgrade it into a stronger item. To see the other ingredients needed, and to see further upgrades, click the item below.