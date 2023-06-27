Light Shard: Material | FF16 Database

Light Shard

Material The power of the Eikon Bahamut made manifest. This crystal is as bright as the sun and can be heard to emit a soft hum when held to the ear. Used in crafting.

Light Shard is a Material in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16). When obtained, it can be found in the Items Menu under the Materials Tab.

Where To Get Light Shard In FF16

Light Shard is obtained from the enemy Bahamut in the Main Quest “”Fire in the Sky””.

What is Light Shard used for in FF16?

The table below shows all the recipes, be it crafting or reinforcing that Light Shard is used as a material needed in creating the following items: