Lightning Shard: Material | FF16 Database

Lightning Shard

Material The power of the Eikon Ramuh made manifest. This shard of crystal tingles the palm and can be heard to emit a soft hum when held to the ear. Used in crafting

Lightning Shard is a Material in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16). When obtained, it can be found in the Items Menu under the Materials Tab.

Where To Get Lightning Shard In FF16

Lightning Shard can be found as loot dropped from the enemy Republican War Panther.

What is Lightning Shard used for in FF16?

The table below shows all the recipes, be it crafting or reinforcing that Lightning Shard is used as a material needed in creating the following items: