Magicked Ash: Material | FF16 Database

Magicked Ash
Material
All creation is possible because of aether. It is what gives the formless form, and the lifeless life. When an object is consigned to the flames, whether due to age, accident or ill intent, the aether contained within is released and returned to the land. There are, however, rare instances in which an elemental charge remains trapped inside the resulting detritus, and skilled weaponsmiths can harness this energy for use in their work.
Magicked Ash is a Material in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16). When obtained, it can be found in the Items Menu under the Materials Tab

Where To Get Magicked Ash In FF16

Magicked Ash can be purchased at Charon’s Toll for 40 Gil.

What is Magicked Ash used for in FF16?

The table below shows all the recipes, be it crafting or reinforcing that Magicked Ash is used as a material needed in creating the following items:

Recipes that use Magicked Ash
Hunter’s Waistcloth
Goldwork Sash
Dark Sash
Circle of Heaven
Rune Belt
Bastard Sword
Platinum Sword
Enhancer
Rune Blade
Silken Sash
Platinum Belt
Sun Bracelets
lcebrand
Rune Crescents
Steel Crowns

