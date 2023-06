Mesmerize

Shiva 2 ★ 2 ★ Launch multiple shards of ice that, upon striking lighter enemies, draw them toward Clive. Can be used in midair. Ability Points

Learn: N/A | Upgrade: 525 | Master: 1000 Ability Points

Mesmerize is an Ability in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16). It can be found in the Abilities Menu, in the left blue cluster, in the right position