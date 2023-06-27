Minotaur Mane: Material | FF16 Database

Minotaur Mane

Material A mane used in everything from helm crests to hairbrushes—primarily by those people lucky enough never to have met with a minotaur. ‘And lo did Sir Crandall strike the mane from the beast and rob him of his strength.” – From The Noble Knight Used in crafting.

Minotaur Mane is a Material in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16). When obtained, it can be found in the Items Menu under the Materials Tab. It can be sold for 1200 Gil

Where To Get Minotaur Mane In FF16

Minotaur Mane can be obtained as loot dropped from Minotaurs. The Notorious Marks Hunt, Sekhret, is another mob that can drop Minotaur Mane.

What is Minotaur Mane used for in FF16?

The table below shows all the recipes, be it crafting or reinforcing that Minotaur Mane is used as a material needed in creating the following items: