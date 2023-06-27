Morbol Flower: Material | FF16 Database

Morbol Flower

Material It is said a morbol only blooms once every thirty summers, and when it does that the resulting flower emits such a noxious odor that flies, beetles, vultures, and other cravers of carrion are drawn from leagues around by the stench. The resultant convergence sees the flower pollinated, with the morbol devouring those late to the festivities. Used in crafting.

Morbol Flower is a Material in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16). When obtained, it can be found in the Items Menu under the Materials Tab.

Where To Get Morbol Flower In FF16

Morbol Flower can be obtained from the Notorious Mark Hunt: Carrot.

What is Morbol Flower used for in FF16?

The table below shows all the recipes, be it crafting or reinforcing that Morbol Flower is used as a material needed in creating the following items: