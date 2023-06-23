Orichalcum: Material | FF16 Database

Orichalcum

Material There was a time when orichalcum was so abundant that it was used in everything from armor and weapons to coins and cutlery. However, when the Twins’ only orichalcum mine was finally exhausted, the trading price for the noble metal increased tenfold, causing people to hoard what they had, and ultimately making it rarer than even adamantite. Used in crafting.

Orichalcum is a Material in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16). When obtained, it can be found in the Items Menu under the Materials Tab

What is Orichalcum used for in FF16?

The table below shows all the recipes, be it crafting or reinforcing that Orichalcum is used as a material needed in creating the following items: