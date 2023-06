Raging Fists

Titan 3 ★ 3 ★ Step forward and deliver a blinding flurry of high-speed punches. Blocking an enemy attack with the step forward increases the potency of the following punches. Ability Points

Learn: 120 | Upgrade: 600 | Master: 1000 Ability Points

Raging Fists is an Ability in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16). It can be found in the Abilities Menu, in the bottom-right yellow cluster, in the middle position