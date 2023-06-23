Ragnarok: Weapon | FF16 Database

Ragnarok

Weapon 325 325

Ragnarok is a Weapon in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16). When obtained, it can be found in the Gear & Eikons Menu under the Weapons Tab.

How To Get Ragnarok in FF16

This weapon is obtained after completing the “Blacksmith’s Blues” questline, steps I, II, III, and IV. After this questline, you will be brought back to Blackthorne at The Black Hammer, and he will craft Ragnarok for you.

Ragnarok is the key base weapon to be used when crafting the Gotterfdammerung if you are playing the base version of the game, or to craft the Ultima Weapon if you are already onto New Game+ mode.