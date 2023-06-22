Ring of Timely Assistance: Accessory | FF16 Database

Ring of Timely Assistance

Accessory

Though a fiercely loyal companion, Torgal is also a free spirit who will tear out the heart of any man, woman, or behemoth he deems a threat. To see that he only tears out the hearts of those Clive has specifically deemed threats, he‘ll need a sign. Preferably from Clive’s finger.

When equipped, pet commands are executed automatically and Torgal’s actions will adapt to Clive’s. The Ring of Timely Assistance’s effects are included in the Ring of Timely Strikes.