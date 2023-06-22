Ring of Timely Focus: Accessory | FF16 Database

Ring of Timely Focus
Accessory
Accessory
Clearly the darkest of arts were employed in this ring‘s forging. Yet no matter its infernal providence, it does effectively slow time, and that can prove very handy in staying alive.
When equipped, time slows before an evadable enemy attack strikes Clive. No effect when equipped with the ring of timely evasion.
Ring of Timely Focus is a Accessory in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16). When obtained, it can be found in the Gear & Eikons Menu under the Accessories Tab