Ring of Timely Healing: Accessory | FF16 Database

Ring of Timely Healing

Accessory

There once was a hapless battlemage who oft found himself on the losing end of duels, for, in the heat of combat, he would forget to use the healing potions he carried with him. Fed up, he enchanted a ring to remind him to do just that. As he was a better mage than swordsman, the ring worked. It worked so well, in fact, that he could rarely even recall raising a vial to his lips.

When equipped, Clive will automatically use a potion when his HP falls below a certain point. Potions will be used before high potions.