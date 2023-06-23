Sanguine Insignia: Material | FF16 Database

Sanguine Insignia

Material After taking up the mantle of Lord Commander of the Knights of the Royal Waloeder Army upon Cidolfus Telamon’s untimely resignation, Sleipnir Harbard served King Barnabas for the better part of a decade. Intriguingly, however, there are no records of a House Harbard ever existing in either Veldermarke or on the southern continent, begging the question: whence exactly did he hail? Used in crafting.

Sanguine Insignia is a Material in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16). When obtained, it can be found in the Items Menu under the Materials Tab

What is Sanguine Insignia used for in FF16?

The table below shows all the recipes, be it crafting or reinforcing that Sanguine Insignia is used as a material needed in creating the following items: